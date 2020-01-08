Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Keandre Cook had 22 points as Missouri State narrowly beat Illinois State 67-63. After a series of ties and lead changes late in the second half, Missouri State took the lead for good on back-to-back 3-pointers by Cook, the second for a 63-58 lead with 1:20 remaining. Illinois State kept it close and a 3-pointer by Ricky Torres drew the Redbirds within 65-63 with 14 seconds to go. The Redbirds fouled Missouri State’s Lamont West with 3 seconds remaining and he made both ends of the bonus to seal the win. Antonio Reeves had 16 points for the Redbirds.