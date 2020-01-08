Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 21 points, Jasmine Franklin made a game-winning shot in overtime and No. 21 Missouri State beat Loyola-Chicago 74-72 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams. Missouri State inbounded it with 11.4 seconds left and got it to Franklin in the paint for a contested hook shot just before the final buzzer, Missouri State, which is off to its best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1, extended its MVC road winning streak to a school-record 12 games. Abby O'Connor had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola.