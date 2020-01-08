Heartland Hoops games Week 1

Here’s a look at some of the games we’ll cover. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | January 8, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 1:58 PM

(KFVS) - Week 1 of Heartland Hoops starts Friday, January 10.

Here’s a look at some of the games we’ll cover.

Mo. Games

  • Advance and Bernie
  • East Prairie and Bloomfield
  • Holcomb and Campbell
  • Scott City and Chaffee
  • Charleston and Sikeston
  • Clarkton and Puxico
  • Dexter and Woodland
  • Doniphan and Twin Rivers
  • Ste. Genevieve and Farmington
  • Hayti and NMCC
  • Kennett and Jackson
  • Leopold and Greenville
  • South Pemiscot and Malden
  • Meadow Hts. and Oran
  • Naylor and Neelyville
  • Oak Ridge and Scott Co. Central
  • DeSoto and Perryville
  • Caruthersville and Portageville
  • Richland and Bell City
  • Liberty and Saxony Lutheran
  • Crystal City and St. Vincent
  • Delta and Zalma

Ill. Games

  • Du Quoin and Anna-Jonesboro
  • Benton and Massac Co.
  • Carbondale and Althoff Catholic
  • Sparta and Carterville
  • Christopher and Hamilton Co.
  • Johnston City and Edwards Co.
  • Centralia and Marion
  • Murphysboro and Harrisburg
  • Pinckneyville and Nashville
  • Herrin and West Frankfort

Ky. Games

  • Christian Fellowship and Fulton City
  • Webster Co. and Calloway Co.
  • Hickman Co. and Carlisle Co.
  • Paducah Tilghman and Christian Co.
  • Mayfield and Graves Co.
  • Marshall Co. and McCracken Co.
  • Crittenden Co. and Trigg Co.

Going to a game to cheer on your team? Send us your photos and videos below!

