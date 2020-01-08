Heartland Hoops games Week 1

(KFVS) - Week 1 of Heartland Hoops starts Friday, January 10.
Here’s a look at some of the games we’ll cover.
- Advance and Bernie
- East Prairie and Bloomfield
- Holcomb and Campbell
- Scott City and Chaffee
- Charleston and Sikeston
- Clarkton and Puxico
- Dexter and Woodland
- Doniphan and Twin Rivers
- Ste. Genevieve and Farmington
- Hayti and NMCC
- Kennett and Jackson
- Leopold and Greenville
- South Pemiscot and Malden
- Meadow Hts. and Oran
- Naylor and Neelyville
- Oak Ridge and Scott Co. Central
- DeSoto and Perryville
- Caruthersville and Portageville
- Richland and Bell City
- Liberty and Saxony Lutheran
- Crystal City and St. Vincent
- Delta and Zalma
- Du Quoin and Anna-Jonesboro
- Benton and Massac Co.
- Carbondale and Althoff Catholic
- Sparta and Carterville
- Christopher and Hamilton Co.
- Johnston City and Edwards Co.
- Centralia and Marion
- Murphysboro and Harrisburg
- Pinckneyville and Nashville
- Herrin and West Frankfort
- Christian Fellowship and Fulton City
- Webster Co. and Calloway Co.
- Hickman Co. and Carlisle Co.
- Paducah Tilghman and Christian Co.
- Mayfield and Graves Co.
- Marshall Co. and McCracken Co.
- Crittenden Co. and Trigg Co.
