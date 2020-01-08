Flash flooding and severe weather are possible

The big story over the next few days will be the possibility for heavy rain and severe weather. The biggest impact will be Friday night into Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s. Gusty winds are likely through the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s with scattered showers pushing in on Thursday evening. Heavy rain and possible severe weather will push into the Heartland Friday night into Saturday. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. Flash flooding is our biggest threat right now.