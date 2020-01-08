First Alert: Last dry, sunny day for a while

(KFVS) - Today will start out chilly with temperatures in the 30s this morning.
Lisa Michaels says to expect light frost on elevated surfaces.
Today will be the last dry and sunny day in the forecast for a while.
Temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s by the afternoon.
Tonight, winds will start to pick up out of the south and clouds moving in keeping temperatures warmer.
Clouds will increase on Thursday but rain will move in heading into the early evening.
Heavier rain will pick up into Friday with temps climbing into the 60s.
Friday afternoon through Saturday morning we will have to watch for the potential of strong to severe storms.
The main threats will be flooding due to heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out as of now.
