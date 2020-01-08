Ferguson, UIC visit Milwaukee

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Lucas, Darius Roy, Josh Thomas, DeAndre Abram and Wil Sessoms have collectively accounted for 72 percent of Milwaukee's scoring this season and 65 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Illinois-Chicago, Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Illinois-Chicago scoring, including 76 percent of the team's points over its last five games.