Driver seriously injured, vehicle runs into ditch in Mississippi Co., Mo.
(Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | January 8, 2020 at 4:43 AM CST - Updated January 8 at 4:43 AM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was seriously injured in a crash in Mississippi County on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened around 2:15 p.m.

Willard S. Henry, 49 of East Prairie, was headed north on County Road 533 just east of East Prairie.

He was in a 2004 Chevrolet 1500, according to officials.

The vehicle ran off the side of the road and into a ditch.

Henry was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

