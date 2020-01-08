Driver seriously injured, vehicle runs into ditch in Mississippi Co., Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was seriously injured in a crash in Mississippi County on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened around 2:15 p.m.
Willard S. Henry, 49 of East Prairie, was headed north on County Road 533 just east of East Prairie.
He was in a 2004 Chevrolet 1500, according to officials.
The vehicle ran off the side of the road and into a ditch.
Henry was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.
