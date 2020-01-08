Deputies respond to report of man with gun making threats

Ricky Rashann Cole (pictured) was arrested after officials said he was making threats. (Source: McCracken County Regional Jail)
By Jasmine Adams | January 8, 2020 at 5:58 AM CST - Updated January 8 at 5:58 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is in the McCracken County Jail after deputies said he was making threats on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Ricky Rashaan Cole, 24, was charged with alcohol intoxication and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department said they responded to College Avenue around 1:06 a.m. for a man with a gun making threats.

When they arrived, they stopped and detained Cole.

He was found with a 9 milometer semi-automatic pistol in his pocket.

Deputies also said Cole is a convicted felon out of Tennessee.

He was arrested and taken to the regional jail.

