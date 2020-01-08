Deputies respond to report of man with gun making threats

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is in the McCracken County Jail after deputies said he was making threats on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Ricky Rashaan Cole, 24, was charged with alcohol intoxication and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Deputies with the sheriff’s department said they responded to College Avenue around 1:06 a.m. for a man with a gun making threats.
When they arrived, they stopped and detained Cole.
He was found with a 9 milometer semi-automatic pistol in his pocket.
Deputies also said Cole is a convicted felon out of Tennessee.
He was arrested and taken to the regional jail.
