Crews respond to head-on crash near Marion, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a head-on crash just one mile south of Marion, Illinois.
It happened on Route 37 at Maxine Lane, according to officials with the Williamson County Fire Protection District.
They were called out just before 8 a.m.
This is in front of Pike’s Hunting Club.
Officials said extrication is needed in this incident.
An Air-Evac has been requested.
They have also called for mutual air from Marion Fire officials.
