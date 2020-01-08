Crews respond to head-on crash near Marion, Ill.

Emergency crews said the head-on crash happened near Pike's Hunting Club on Rte. 37, south of Marion, Ill. (Source: IDOT)
By Jasmine Adams | January 8, 2020 at 7:59 AM CST - Updated January 8 at 8:06 AM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a head-on crash just one mile south of Marion, Illinois.

It happened on Route 37 at Maxine Lane, according to officials with the Williamson County Fire Protection District.

They were called out just before 8 a.m.

This is in front of Pike’s Hunting Club.

Officials said extrication is needed in this incident.

An Air-Evac has been requested.

They have also called for mutual air from Marion Fire officials.

