Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to Methamphetamine conspiracy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in Southeast Missouri.
On Jan. 6, Lavan Cortez Johnson, 42, appeared before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., where he plead guilty.
Court documents say, on Jan. 25, 2019, Johnson sold a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover federal agent in Cape Girardeau.
Johnson also admitted in his plea, to sending a quantity shipments of methamphetamine, and cocaine to associates to sell. Johnson also said, he set the prices for drugs sold by his associates.
Johnson is set to be sentenced on April 7, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
