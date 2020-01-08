Cape Girardeau Fire Department: Incidents increased over past 5 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau fire officials said 2019 was a busy year for the department.
They said the word busy is relative to the size of their community.
They provided details in a Facebook video on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
With the size of the city, Cape Girardeau should have anywhere from 70 to 120 incidents per 1,000 residents, according to officials.
In 2019, incidents exceeded that number by quite a bit.
Officials said, the community demand was 143.45 per 1,000 people.
The number of incidents has increased by 23.9 percent over the last five years, officials said.
