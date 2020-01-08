Cape Girardeau Fire Department: Incidents increased over past 5 years

(Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department)
By Jasmine Adams | January 8, 2020 at 4:50 AM CST - Updated January 8 at 4:50 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau fire officials said 2019 was a busy year for the department.

They said the word busy is relative to the size of their community.

They provided details in a Facebook video on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

2019 year-end numbers put to music. The department continues to be busier every year. The question that is always asked is how busy is busy. A community the size of Cape Girardeau should have 70-120 incidents per 1,000 residents. This year the community demand was 143.45 per 1,000. The number of incidents has increased by 23.9% over the last five years.

With the size of the city, Cape Girardeau should have anywhere from 70 to 120 incidents per 1,000 residents, according to officials.

In 2019, incidents exceeded that number by quite a bit.

Officials said, the community demand was 143.45 per 1,000 people.

The number of incidents has increased by 23.9 percent over the last five years, officials said.

