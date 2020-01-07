What you need to know Jan. 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Jan. 7
Today begins mostly clear but cool, with temps below freezing.
Lisa Michaels says light frost may form on elevated surfaces.
As the day moves on, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s
Weather conditions will be pleasant heading into Wednesday, but a big change arrives at the end of the week.
Heavy rain moves in Thursday through Saturday bringing high rainfall amounts and breezy conditions.
We will monitor the chance for light snow possible Saturday night into Sunday but as of now it looks to mainly impact areas north of the Heartland.
- Federal prisoners could soon be housed in the Cape Girardeau Police Department Jail.
- The Kennett Humane Department (KHD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for dumping kittens at their facility.
- As the state of Illinois enters the new year with many new laws, many questions are left unanswred.
- Macy’s announced it will close its Carbondale location.
The family of the late Steve Irwin has helped rescue some animals falling victim to the ongoing wildfires in Australia.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped in to rescue a man in a car accident on Monday.
