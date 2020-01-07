What you need to know Jan. 7

What you need to know Jan. 7
Another day with record-breaking heat. (Source: Pexels)
By Jasmine Adams | January 7, 2020 at 4:15 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 4:15 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Jan. 7

First Alert Forecast

Today begins mostly clear but cool, with temps below freezing.

Lisa Michaels says light frost may form on elevated surfaces.

As the day moves on, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s

Weather conditions will be pleasant heading into Wednesday, but a big change arrives at the end of the week.

Heavy rain moves in Thursday through Saturday bringing high rainfall amounts and breezy conditions.

We will monitor the chance for light snow possible Saturday night into Sunday but as of now it looks to mainly impact areas north of the Heartland.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

The family of the late Steve Irwin has helped rescue some animals falling victim to the ongoing wildfires in Australia.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped in to rescue a man in a car accident on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.