Still tracking heavy rainfall later this week

Another mild afternoon expected across much of the Heartland. There will be some passing clouds, but all of the Heartland will see highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the area today. Tonight will be similar to what we saw last night, with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s. Wednesday will be our last dry day of the week. Heavy rain is still expected from Thursday through Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected Friday into Saturday. Flash flooding is possible as much of the Heartland will see 3 to 5 inches of rain during that period. There is a chance for a brief change over to snow late Saturday in our northern counties.