SIU Alumni Association awards textbooks to 36 students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three dozen students will receive textbooks during the Southern Illinois University Alumni Association’s annual Textbook Award ceremony next week.
The awards presentation will start at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 13 in the Student Center ballroom. The students, as well as representatives of their colleges, will be present for the ceremonies. A reception will follow.
A list of students who received the Textbook Awards, along with their major, includes:
- Antioch: Mallory Andre, radio, television, and digital media.
- Beardstown: Eeron Valdivia, biological sciences
- Campbell Hill: Eleanor Kuhlman, physiology.
- Carbondale: Lauren Bruski, radiologic sciences.
- Carbondale: Rachel Ewing, social work.
- Carbondale: Jacqueline Juarez, criminology and criminal justice.
- Carbondale: Mackenzie Piazza, finance.
- Carbondale: Jayci Reyling, accounting.
- Carbondale: Evonna Waters, accounting.
- Chatham: Mary Camacho, computer engineering
- Chester: Kamryn Wingerter, mortuary science and funeral service.
- Coulterville: Nicole Laskowski, agribusiness economics.
- Dieterich: Jenna Hayes, paralegal studies.
- Downs: Chelsey Hickman, animal science.
- Du Quoin: Brogan Smith, accounting.
- Fairview Heights: Deidre Powell, law.
- Godfrey: Hannah Macias, pre-nursing.
- Herrin: Tate Johnson, exploratory student.
- Herrin: Martha Sprague, mathematics.
- Homewood: Jalen Thompson, computer engineering.
- Lansing: Arnold Ukagwu, biological sciences.
- Marion: Madalynn McFadden, journalism.
- McLeansboro: Shelby Lynch, dental hygiene
- Millstadt: Mikaela Staub, exploratory student.
- Murphysboro: Sydney Cook, architectural studies.
- New Lenox: Christopher Kay, automotive technology.
- Pinckneyville: Lynlee Lindner, radiologic sciences.
- Shumway: Emma Lagerhausen, crop, soil and environmental management.
- Tremont: Summer Stahl, physics.
- Westville: Layla Woodard, microbiology.
- Williamsville: Riley Sanders, physiology.
- Louis: Zachary Verzino, zoology
- Peters: David Hernandez, zoology.
- Cornelius: George Wight, communication studies.
- Clarksville: Mackenzie Rosario, cinema and photography.
- College Station: Brooke DiGiacomo, languages, cultures and international studies.
The Awards started in 2008 with funds the Association’s national board of directors allocated to provide an extended form of financial aid to students. The Association has committed roughly $30,000 toward these awards for this fiscal year.
The awards go to students who demonstrate a financial need and have a GPA of at least 3.0. The scholarships are just one way the Association helps support students at SIU Carbondale.
