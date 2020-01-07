Paducah man charged with rape and strangulation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old is facing rape and strangulation charges out of McCracken County, Kentucky.
Kevin Hall was found at his home on Kentucky Dam Road in Paducah around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.
McCracken County deputies said he was arrested on a warrant after detectives investigated a rape allegation against him.
The investigation showed that Hall strangled a woman while raping her.
The incident happened at his home on Friday, Jan. 3.
Hall was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
