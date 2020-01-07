Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

IMPEACHMENT-HAWLEY
Hawley proposes new rule to allow dismissal of impeachment
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is proposing a rule change that would allow the Senate to dismiss the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Hawley's proposal, unveiled on Monday, says the Senate could dismiss the articles of impeachment if the House doesn't deliver them within 25 days of its impeachment vote, which was Dec. 18. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate in an effort to pressure the Senate to call witnesses if it holds an impeachment trial. Ten Republican senators signed on as co-sponsors of Hawley's proposal.
LAWYER'S DEATH INVESTIGATED
Suspect charged in the death of prominent Illinois lawyer
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Charges were filed against a suspect in the death of a prominent Illinois attorney. Timothy Michael Banowetz of Wentzville, Missouri is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Randy Gori. The body of the 47-year-old Gori was found Saturday in his home in Edwardsville. Authorities on Monday refused to release additional details surrounding the circumstances of Gori’s death. Gori's Rolls Royce was taken following his death and was recovered Sunday with Banowetz loitering near the vehicle.
SOLDIERS MEMORIAL-GRAFFITI
'No war' spray-painted on St. Louis memorial to soldiers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A memorial to soldiers in downtown St. Louis has been damaged by vandalism, including a spray-painted message of “No war.” The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning. It wasn't immediately clear if it was in response to the air strike that killed a top Iranian official, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, an attack that's drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington. About 150 people marched through downtown St. Louis Saturday in opposition to further military action against Iran. A Missouri Historical Society official called it sad that “anyone would deface a memorial to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country.”
AP-US-HALLMARK-CARDS-JOB-CUTS
Hallmark cutting about 400 jobs, mostly in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hallmark Cards Inc. will cut about 400 jobs worldwide, including 325 at its headquarters of Kansas City, Missouri. The announcement was Monday. Hallmark will offer buyouts before turning to layoffs. The company says affected workers will receive severance pay and transition assistance. CEO Mike Perry says in a statement that the “rapidly evolving retail and consumer environments” requires the company to transform the way it does business. Hallmark employs about 3,400 people in Kansas City and 30,000 people worldwide. The privately operated company said in a news release that it “saw positive performance across the enterprise in 2019.”
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING-RESTAURANT
Man killed in accidental shooting in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an employee at a downtown St. Louis restaurant died after he accidentally shot himself. KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened Sunday evening in a bathroom at Gringo Tacos + Burgers. Police believe the employee was changing clothes in the bathroom when the gun went off. Police say the shooting is not suspicious.
DAIRY LAWSUIT
Missouri city sues, alleging dairy contaminated river
CABOOL, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri city alleges in a lawsuit that a Dairy Farmers of America plant is regularly releasing untreated wastewater into a river. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Cabool is seeking $1.2 million in reimbursement, claiming in the suit that it has to spend more money with its own wastewater treatment to address the problem. The suit also seeks other compensation and for the court to order DFA to stop releasing untreated wastewater into the Big Piney River.
MISSOURI REVENUE
Missouri revenue collections up 5.2%
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri revenue collections are significantly up so far this fiscal year. The state budget director on Monday announced that net general revenue collections increased 5.2% compared to the same time last year. The numbers give a snapshot of state finances about halfway through the current fiscal year, which ends in June. Strong revenue growth means Missouri is on pace to fund the current state budget. Growth so far this year is almost twice as much as the 2.7% that lawmakers planned for when they made the budget.
MISSOURI INMATE DEATH
Federal case moves forward over Missouri inmate's death
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A judge is refusing to dismiss several medical workers and Missouri sheriff's department employees from a lawsuit alleging that improper medical care contributed to the death of an inmate soon after he was sent to prison. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Brenda Davis, has been pursuing legal action over the 2015 death of her son, Justin Stufflebean after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for statutory rape. Among the defendants who weren't granted summary judgement in the federal case was a deputy who is accused of failing to share with Buchanan County Jail workers that Stufflebean had Addison’s disease and needed medication.