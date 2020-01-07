Ky. bill would ban plastic bags, containers, straws; release of plastic balloons

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - If passed, a Kentucky bill would ban the use of plastic bags, straws, containers and the release of plastic balloons.
Sponsored by Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, Bill Request 999 aims to reduce plastic waste in the state. You can click here to read the full bill.
By July 1, 2023, the bill would establish a ban on single-use plastic straws and styrofoam food and beverage containers by retail food and beverage establishments.
It would prohibit the intentional release of more than 25 plastic balloons and establish a ban on plastic, single-use carryout bags by July 1, 2025.
There would be a civil penalty of $100 per day for violating the bans.
The bill would also require manufacturers to label plastic bottles and containers with a code that indicates the resin used to make it.
As of Jan. 6, the only action on the bill was that it was prefiled by the sponsor on Dec. 5, 2019.
