Kentucky State Police charge former Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) investigation leads to the criminal charge, a former elected official for misuse of funds.
In Jan. of 2019, KSP, was asked by the newly elected Graves Commonwealth’s Attorney, Richie Kemp. To investigate the former Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney David L. Hargrove, for allegations that he used public funds for personal expenses.
KSP’s investigation focused on the use of court ordered funds from cases. Over several months of investigation, KSP was able to get financial records, that uncovered multiple debits for non-qualifying expenses from the account in question.
A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Hargrove for a single felony for Abuse of Public Trust. On Jan. 7, Hargrove was served with the criminal summons which ordered him to appear before the Franklin County Circuit Court on January 31st.
Hargrove served as the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney until Jan. 1, 2019.
