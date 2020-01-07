IRS 2019 tax filing season opens soon

(KFVS) - Tax filing season is about to get underway.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting and processing 2019 tax year returns on Monday, Jan. 27.
The federal agency said it set the Jan. 27 opening date for individual tax return filers to ensure the security and readiness of key tax processing systems and to address the potential impact of recent tax legislation on 2019 tax returns.
The deadline to file 2019 tax returns and to pay any tax owed is Wednesday, April 15.
Taxpayers can prepare returns through the IRS’s Free File program, choose a tax software company or tax professional before the Jan. 27 start date. Processing returns will begin when IRS systems open later this month.
The IRS recommends filing electronically and choosing direct deposit for tax returns.
More than 150 million individual tax returns for 2019 is expected to be filed.
Agency leaders said the IRS workforce is ready to handle the load.
“We encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and use the tools and information available on IRS.gov," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS and the nation’s tax community are committed to making this another smooth filing season.”
The IRS offers the following links through their agency to help for filing individual tax return filers:
- Free help preparing and filing taxes through IRS Free File
- Free tax help from trained volunteers
- Contact a reputable tax preparer
- IRS tax help available 24 hours a day
- Answers to tax questions
- IRS Services Guide links to other IRS services.
