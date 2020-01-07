Ill. law enforcement releases holiday traffic citation numbers

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Several Illinois law enforcement agencies partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation for their 2019 holiday “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over” campaign.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took the following enforcement actions:
- Four arrests for driving on a suspended license
- 13 citations for speeding
- Five seatbelt violations
- Nine citations for driving an uninsured vehicle
- One citation for illegal transportation of alcohol
- 10 other miscellaneous traffic citations.
Officials in Jackson County said they put extra emphasis on late-night hours.
This is when statistics show this is when people are likely to be unbuckled or impaired and fatalities can occur.
In Herrin, Illinois police also took part in the campaign.
They made one arrest and issued 13 citations.
Herrin Police added 20 hours of extra traffic enforcement patrol during this time.
The campaign lasts from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2.
