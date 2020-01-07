Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will welcome the Texans to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for a rematch in name only of their Week 6 game won by Houston. Besides the fact that a spot in the AFC title game is riding on the outcome this time, Kansas City is such a markedly different team that their early October matchup is largely meaningless. Five starters were out that game and the Chiefs' defense was a mess. Now, all those big names are back on the field, and new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's D is playing as well as any unit in the NFL.
UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn rose to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever. San Diego State is the only other undefeated Division I team. The Aztecs jumped six spots to No. 7. Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Nebraska’s Jovan Dewitt as its outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. UNC announced Dewitt’s hire Monday after Dewitt spent the past two seasons in the same role with the Huskers. Dewitt's special teams have seven punt or kickoff returns for touchdowns in the past four seasons along with four blocked punts over the past two years. Dewitt also worked with current UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman at Army in 2014 and 2015. Dewitt replaces Scott Boone in the role on Mack Brown's staff.