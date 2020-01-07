GED testing fees waived in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - There will no longer be a fee to take the GED® Ready test in Kentucky.
Kentucky Skills U, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC), will waive testing fees for Kentuckians seeking to earn a GED®.
The free GED® Ready test is available through Kentucky Skills U or individuals may take the test online for a fee.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
More than $600,000 in state funding will pay for the waived the test fees.
According to Gov. Beshear the test fee waiver will to eliminate financial barriers with attaining a GED®, which is $120 for all four courses in Kentucky.
“This state funding will remove one more barrier for Kentuckians and provide them one more opportunity to earn their GED – a critical piece to helping the more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma to participate in our workforce and thrive," said Gov. Beshear.
Through Kentucky Skills U, students can prepare for the GED®, transition to post-secondary education, or receive career and training for employment. Some of theses students can earn a GED® and college credential, at the same time, through the Work Ready Scholarship.
Kentucky Skills U provides no-cost adult education services in all 120 Kentucky counties to individuals seeking to become college and/or career ready.
