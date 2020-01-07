First Alert: Temps starting out below freezing

(KFVS) - Today begins mostly clear but cool, with temps below freezing.
Lisa Michaels says light frost may form on elevated surfaces.
As the day moves on, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s
Weather conditions will be pleasant heading into Wednesday, but a big change arrives at the end of the week.
Heavy rain moves in Thursday through Saturday bringing high rainfall amounts and breezy conditions.
We will monitor the chance for light snow possible Saturday night into Sunday but as of now it looks to mainly impact areas north of the Heartland.
