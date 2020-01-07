Escaped inmate fled from vehicle while out for medical treatment

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police and Christian County Detention Center officials are searching for an escaped inmate.
Jaquavius D. Whitlock, 19 of Hopkinsville, was on a furlough for medical treatment.
Officials said he was in a family member’s vehicle when he fled on foot.
He was last seen on South Oneal Avenue in Hopkinsville around 1:50 p.m.
State Police were notified of his escape on Monday, Jan. 6 at 3:44 p.m.
He was being held on charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and using restricted ammo during a felony (no shots).
Whitlock is described as a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, about 5-foot-9 and weighing around 165 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or text information via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.
