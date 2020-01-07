2 early morning earthquakes recorded in Ark.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes were recorded in Arkansas on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The first hit at 12:47 a.m. near the Arkansas, Missouri border.
United States Geological survey officials reported that this was a 1.6 magnitude quake.
It was at a depth of 18 kilometers.
The next small earthquake happened at 1:09 a.m. It measured in at 1.7 in magnitude.
It was nearest to Blytheville, Ark.
This quake was at a depth of one kilometer.
Both quakes were part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
