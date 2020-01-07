2 early morning earthquakes recorded in Ark.

The two small quakes were recorded in Arkansas. (Source: United States Geological Survey)
By Jasmine Adams | January 7, 2020 at 6:24 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 6:24 AM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes were recorded in Arkansas on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The first hit at 12:47 a.m. near the Arkansas, Missouri border.

United States Geological survey officials reported that this was a 1.6 magnitude quake.

It was at a depth of 18 kilometers.

The next small earthquake happened at 1:09 a.m. It measured in at 1.7 in magnitude.

It was nearest to Blytheville, Ark.

This quake was at a depth of one kilometer.

Both quakes were part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.

