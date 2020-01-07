Doniphan, Mo. woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash on MO 142 killed one person on Monday, Jan. 6.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol officials, two vehicles were involved in the crash just west of Doniphan, Mo.
Thomas Bernhard, 53 of Chenoa, Ill., was headed east on the road in a 2016 Dodge Ram.
He had one passenger in the vehicle, 40-year-old Kristin B. Bernhard also of Chenoa.
At the same time, 63-year-old Patricia A. Hart of Doniphan was headed west in a 2000 Toyota Tacoma.
Officials said Bernhard’s vehicle crossed the center of the road and hit Hart’s vehicle.
Hart was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson at 1:45 p.m.
Bernhard was seriously injured and his passenger received moderate injuries.
They were both taken to area medical centers.
