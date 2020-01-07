Cool but Dry Morning

A mostly clear but cool start with temps below freezing. Light frost may form on elevated surfaces. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s.
Weather conditions will be pleasant heading into Wednesday, but a big change arrives at the end of the week. Heavy rain moves in Thursday through Saturday bringing high rainfall amounts and breezy conditions. We will monitor the chance for light snow possible Saturday night into Sunday but as of now it looks to mainly impact areas north of the Heartland.
-Lisa
