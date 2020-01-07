Application process open in Ill. for cannabis infuser, transporter, craft grower licenses

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture opened the application process for cannabis infuser, transporter and craft grower licenses.
This includes social equity applicants.
IDOA will begin accepting completed applications on Friday, February 14. The applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
According to the state, those who qualify as social equity applicants will receive additional points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers.
Along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, IDOA will be hosting informational workshops across the state to answer questions and help applicants. Additional information about the timing and location of workshops will be available in the coming weeks.
The non-refundable application fee for all licenses is $5,000; Social Equity Applicants may be eligible for a fee waiver if they meet certain income and ownership limits, in which case the application fee is $2,500. If selected, a craft grower will pay an annual licensing fee of $40,000, a transporter will pay an annual license fee of $10,000 and an infuser will pay an annual licensing fee of $5,000.
All licensing fees are reduced by 50 percent for Social Equity applicants.
For 2020, IDOA may issue up to 40 craft grower licenses, 40 infuser licenses and an unlimited number of transporter licenses.
Licenses will be awarded to applicants by July 1.
