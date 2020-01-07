Application process open in Ill. for cannabis infuser, transporter, craft grower licenses

The non-refundable application fee for all licenses is $5,000; Social Equity Applicants may be eligible for a fee waiver if they meet certain income and ownership limits, in which case the application fee is $2,500. If selected, a craft grower will pay an annual licensing fee of $40,000, a transporter will pay an annual license fee of $10,000 and an infuser will pay an annual licensing fee of $5,000.