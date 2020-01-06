2 women arrested on warrants, drug charges in Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky led to the arrest of two women.
Vickie Dike, 46 of Paducah, had a warrant for failure to appear out of McCracken District Court, she was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Felicia Johnson, 26 of Paducah had warrants out of the McCracken Circuit Court for failure to appear and a probation violation as well as a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of drug court. She was charged with possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office said it happened on Jan. 5 around 10:45 p.m.
They stopped a vehicle at the intersection of John L. Puryear Drive and Oaks Road.
Both people in the vehicle had warrants for their arrests, according to deputies.
As deputies searched the vehicle, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and several items of paraphernalia.
Both women were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
