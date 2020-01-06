Woman killed in Perry Co., Mo. crash

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was killed in a crash in Perry County, Missouri on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened around 6:50 a.m. on US-51 east of Perry County Road 600.
A High Ridge, Mo. woman, 27-year-old Maya G. Flaherty, was killed in the crash.
Officials said she ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
She was pronounced dead at the scene at 7 a.m. by Perry County Coroner Bill Bohnert.
