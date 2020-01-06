Woman injured in shooting, officials search for suspect in Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Barlow, Kentucky.
Ballard County Sheriff Ronnie Giles said the shooting happened sometime in the afternoon to evening of Friday, Jan. 3.
Sharla McGuffie was shot on North 6th Street, Giles said.
She was taken to an area hospital and later transported to Vanderbilt hospital.
The severity of her injuries is unclear.
Officials are looking for a suspect and following up on leads at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
