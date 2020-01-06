Williamson County Sheriff warns of phone scam

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILL. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff Benne Vick, is warning the public of a phone scam being used in the area.
The sheriff’s office has received reports, of a caller claiming to be a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller said, he was “Deputy Delaney”, and told the victim that they had missed a court date. Then the caller attempted to get the victim to pay a fine over the phone.
Sheriff Vick said, what makes the scam different, is that the caller has left a call-back number of 618-319-7911. The sheriff’s office said, if you call the number, a computerized message answers claiming, that you have reached the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Court Process Division. The sheriff said, this attempt makes the caller look legitimate.
Sheriff Vick, wants to reminds people that any legitimate law enforcement agency will not ask for immediate payment over the phone, and that any caller that tries to pressure you to make an immediate payment over the phone is almost certainly a scam.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this scam.
