What you need to know Jan. 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Monday, Jan. 6.
The workweek is starting off cool.
Lisa Michaels said we’ll see light frost on elevated surfaces.
Most of today will be sunny with high in the upper 40s.
A dry and sunny trend will be around the first half of this week with very warm temperatures.
Heavy rain is in the forecast for the second half of the week into the weekend.
This could cause flooding concerns that will be monitored.
- Poplar Bluff police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run.
- A magnitude (M) 1.9, and a M2.5 earthquakes rattled southeast Missouri less than 24 hours from each other.
- An man was stabbed near 909 Hackberry apartments in Cape Girardeau on Sunday.
- Thrift stores in Cape Girardeau are seeing more business during the first week of the new year.
A firefighter was photographed comforting a young girl after her family’s house was lost in a fire.
A brother and sister in Indiana may have shared a womb, but they don’t share the same birthday.
