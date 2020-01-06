Officials investigating kittens dumped at humane department

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kennett Humane Department (KHD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for dumping kittens at their facility.
According to KHD, an employee returned to the shelter after her shift and found two kittens abandoned on Sunday, Jan. 5.
The kittens had been left without shelter in the cold without food or water.
Officials said the kittens would have suffered in the freezing temperatures all night.
Abandonment of an animal is a crime.
A video posted on the KHD Facebook page shows a man and a woman removing a cardboard box from the trunk of a car and placing it at the humane department’s door.
KHD is working to find homes or rescues for the two kittens. The department is not set up to house cats or kittens.
Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to contact the Kennett Humane Department at 573-888-4622.
