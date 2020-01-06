Nice start to the week. Weather turns wet by the end of the week.

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for this time of the year. Clear skies will continue for this evening allowing for temperatures to drop after sunset. Readings will fall into the 30s during the evening hours with lows in the middle 20s north to the lower 30s south by morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild for early January. Highs will range from the middle 40s north to the lower 50s south.
We are monitoring a strong storms system that will move towards the Heartland by the end of the week. Right now, this looks like a heavy rain producer. The exact track of this storms system will not be known for a few days. If it moves farther south, we could see some wintry weather. If it moves farther north, we could be dealing with severe weather. Lots to watch over the next few days.
