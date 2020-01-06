Man stabbed in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - At 5:25 p.m. today, an adult male was stabbed near 909 Hackberry apartments.
According to Cape Girardeau officers, they responded to a report of a shooting. The caller saw the victim bleeding profusely from the arm, and assumed it was a shooting. In actuality, the victim was stabbed with a knife.
He was transported to a local hospital by friends in their personal cars.
The victim has a non-life-threatening wound to his left arm.
Officers were able to locate the suspect at another apartment at Hackberry.
She was arrested and is currently at the Cape Girardeau police station with charges pending.
