Macy’s in Carbondale to close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Macy’s announced it will close its Carbondale location.
According to Carolyn Ng Cohen, director of media relations at Macy’s, there is no set closing date for the store in the University Mall. A clearance sale will start in January and run for about 8-12 weeks.
The Macy’s at the University Mall employs about 40 people. According to Cohen, regular, non-seasonal colleagues who they were unable to place at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.
She said the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is “proud to have served the Carbondale community over the past 29 years.”
They encourage customers to shop at the nearest Macy’s store in Cape Girardeau and online.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.