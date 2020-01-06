Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ILLEGAL GAMING-MISSOURI
Missouri governor's stance on gambling at odds with patrol
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's not convinced that unregulated and untaxed video gambling terminals in the state are illegal, even as investigators in his administration work to halt them. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson said he is monitoring a Platte County court case that could provide legal guidance to the state's prosecutors on what constitutes a game of chance versus a game of skill. But the Missouri State Highway Patrol told a state House committee in October that the machines are illegal and its investigations have resulted in dozens of criminal referrals to prosecutors
AP-FIREFIGHTER DIES
Firefighter dies after falling through floor of burning home
PECULIAR, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri firefighter died Sunday after falling through a floor while battling a house fire. The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday in the laundry room of a home in Peculiar, Missouri, which is about 30 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri. Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham says the firefighter fell through the floor near the front door of the home as firefighters entered the home. The firefighter fell into the basement and was critically hurt. The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital where he died. The family that lives in the home was able to escape before firefighters arrived.
LAWYER'S DEATH INVESTIGATED
Police investigate death of prominent Missouri lawyer
EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The death of a prominent Missouri lawyer is being investigated, but few details about his death were released immediately. The Madison County Sheriff's office says Randy Gori was found dead in his home in Edwardsville around 9 p.m. Saturday night after a 911 call was received. Authorities didn't say how Gori died. Police said a suspect was detained Sunday in connection with Gori's death. Gori's law firm has specialized in asbestos litigation nationwide, and the firm has received more than $3 billion in compensation for clients. In addition to the law firm, Gori also founded a real estate and property management company.
DRIVER FLEES CRASH
Driver flees fatal crash in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are looking for a driver that fled the scene of a fatal crash in Kansas City, Missouri, before officers arrived. Kansas City, Missouri, Police say the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday near 18th Street and College Avenue in central Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities say the driver of a Nissan Sentra lost control of the car before it left the road and struck a utility pole. Police said the woman who was driving the car ran away before officers arrived. A 57-year-old male passenger in the car was taken to a hospital where he died.
MOTHER KILLED-SON ARRESTED
Court documents: Kansas City man charged in mother's killing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Kansas City man in the shooting death last week of his 51-year-old mother. The Kansas City Star reports that 20-year-old Joshua Thompson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Lisa Powell. Powell's body was found on a pathway between two homes in the Northland neighborhood with several gunshot wounds. Investigators say shell casings and bullets found at the scene match those later found in Thompson's room in his mother's home. Thompson is being held in the Clay County Jail on $1 million bond. His next hearing is set for Tuesday.
FATAL CRASH-POLICE SERGEANT
Suburban Kansas City police sergeant 1 of 2 killed in crash
GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Gladstone say an Independence police sergeant and another motorist have been killed in a head-on crash. The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened Thursday night in Gladstone, killing 48-year-old Sgt. Jason Young, who was driving a car that crashed head-on with a pickup truck. The driver of the truck also died. Police have not released that driver's name. Young was a 20-year veteran of the Independence department. He was off duty when the crash happened.
AIR POLLUTION-ST. LOUIS
Study: Air pollution greatly affects St. Louis' poorer areas
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Washington University study shows that St. Louis residents in poor, segregated neighborhoods are at a greater risk of cancer from air contaminants. Christine Ekenga, an assistant professor at the school and the study's lead author, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the pollutants that conferred the greatest dangers were traffic-related. The findings support the university's other recent research that details how St. Louis is plagued by inequalities. The city’s stark racial divide makes it one of the most segregated in the U.S. and contributes to differing outcomes that include asthma rates, exposure to lead and inadequate access to healthy food.
GUN THEFT-SUSPECT KILLED
Motive for Kansas City-area crime spree still unknown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine what prompted a man to steal a gun at a suburban Kansas City store before driving to a car dealership and shooting a salesman. The man, who was identified Friday as 26-year-old Jeffery Millsap, died Thursday after he led authorities on a chase and was shot by a Clay County sheriff's deputy near Holt. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says a gun found near Millsap after he was shot was the same gun stolen earlier Thursday from a sporting goods store in Liberty. It is still unclear if Millsap fired at officers before he was shot.