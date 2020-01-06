Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE
Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker announces US Senate run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker has joined a crowded field challenging U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in this year's election. The Louisville Democrat announced Sunday he will run for the seat held by McConnell. The 35-year-old Booker is in his first term. He supports ideas including the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Booker joins six other Democrats in the primary, including retired combat pilot Amy McGrath. Five Republicans have filed to challenge McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term. The longtime Republican lawmaker has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump.
EAGLE WATCHING
Eagle watching tours offered at 3 Kentucky parks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has announced the dates for this year's Eagle Watch Weekends at state parks. A statement from the agency says tours will be offered Jan. 24-25 at Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Kenlake State Resort Park and Feb. 7-9 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park. Tours offer participants a chance to see bald eagles looking for food around major lakes in western Kentucky. Each park is offering overnight packages that include tour tickets and lodging.
WINTER ADVENTURE WEEKEND
Carter Caves State Resort Park sets Winter Adventure Weekend
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Carter Caves State Resort Park is offering more than 200 activities at its Winter Adventure Weekend this month. Among the activities during the four-day event are cave tours, winter survival, rappelling, ice climbing and guided hikes. There will be 243 workshops and field trips for people ranging from beginners to advanced winter adventurers, based on difficulty and skills required. Registration is $20 per person, with additional charges for some field trips and workshops. The event is set for Jan. 23 to 26.
AP-STATE REPRESENTATIVE-SUPREME COURT
Kentucky lawmaker Harris to run for state Supreme Court
BELFRY, Ky. (AP) — A state representative from eastern Kentucky says he is running for the state's Supreme Court. News outlets report that state Rep. Chris Harris, a Democrat who represents District 93, said in a statement that he plans to run for a seat in the 7th District of the Supreme Court of Kentucky. Harris has served in Kentucky's House of Representatives since 2015. He previously served as a Pike County magistrate and president of the Kentucky Association of Counties. Harris also has had a private law practice for nearly 25 years. The 7th District covers 22 counties in eastern Kentucky.
DOGS SKINNED-COAT
Kentucky man claims he killed, skinned dogs to make coat
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who claims to have killed and skinned four of his neighbors' dogs to make a “doggy coat” has been charged with animal torture. News outlets report 38-year-old Jonathan D. Watkins was arrested in Floyd County on Dec. 23 after a neighbor called authorities. A state trooper who responded found Watkins at his home with a knife and what appeared to be blood on his clothing. An arrest citation says Watkins told the trooper he was bloody because he was making a coat from dog skins. A judge appointed Watkins a public defender at a Dec. 27 hearing and ordered a psychiatric examination.
LRC-WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT
Judge dismisses former GOP staffer's whistleblower suit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has dismissed a whistleblower complaint from a former House Republican staffer. The staffer, Daisy Olivo, had alleged she was retaliated against for shedding light on a sexual harassment settlement involving the former House speaker in 2017. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Franklin Circuit Court Judge Philip Shepherd ruled that there was no evidence that Olivo was fired because of her disclosure. Olivo, the former communications director for the House Republican caucus, filed the whistleblower suit against the Legislative Research Commission. Shepherd said her termination appeared to be part of “routine staff turnover.”