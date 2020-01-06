Fort Campbell increases security as tensions increase in the Middle East

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fort Campbell Garrison Commander, Col. Jeremy Bell, announced there will be some security changes at the base due to the heightened tensions in the Middle East.
In a Facebook post, Col. Bell stated there will be additional security measures at all gates and there will be longer than normal entry times.
Visitors should plan for the extra time to go through security.
Col. Bell said there are no specified or credible threats against the Army base, its soldiers or units.
The increased security is out of an abundance of caution and will be in effect until further notice.
The additional security measures were announced on Saturday, January 4.
