4 earthquakes reported near Marston, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three earthquakes were recorded near Marston, Missouri on Jan. 4.
According to the United States Geological Survey, several other quakes were recently reported in the area.
Officials said an earthquake was recorded at 4:03 p.m. on Jan. 4.
It measured in at 1.7 magnitude.
The quake was west of Marston and around eight kilometers below the surface of the earth.
Around 4:32 p.m. a 1.8 magnitude quake shook. This was also west of Marston.
This earthquake was about nine kilometers below the earth’s surface.
Two more quakes happened around 5:40 p.m. within minutes of each other.
They were both recorded as 1.6 magnitude quakes with depths of nine kilometers.
They were also about three miles west of Marston.
