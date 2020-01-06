CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The players and alumni have named for the Cardinals Caravan coming to the Heartland January 19 and 20.
Current Players: Tyler O’Neill, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Knizner, Seth Elledge
Alumni: Kerry Robinson, Rick Ankiel
Here are the dates and locations.
Sunday Jan. 19 at the Marion, Ill. Cultural and Civic Center (Noon)
Monday Jan. 20 at the Paducah McCracken Convention & Expo Center (Noon)
Monday Jan. 20 at the Cape Girardeau Osage Centre (5:30 p.m.)
