Cardinals Caravan coming to the Heartland Jan. 19 & 20. (Source: KFVS)
By Todd Richards | January 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 4:29 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The players and alumni have named for the Cardinals Caravan coming to the Heartland January 19 and 20.

Current Players: Tyler O’Neill, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Knizner, Seth Elledge

Alumni: Kerry Robinson, Rick Ankiel

Here are the dates and locations.

Sunday Jan. 19 at the Marion, Ill. Cultural and Civic Center (Noon)

Monday Jan. 20 at the Paducah McCracken Convention & Expo Center (Noon)

Monday Jan. 20 at the Cape Girardeau Osage Centre (5:30 p.m.)

