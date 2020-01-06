Blood donors have chance to win a trip to Super Bowl

(KFVS) - After the holidays, the critical need for blood donations continues.
The American Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer donors a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV.
One donor will get an entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
All blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are needed to replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks.
They said there less than a three-day supply of type O blood on hand.
Here is how you can make an appointment to donate:
- Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App
- Visit RedCrossBlood.org
- Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
- Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
While Christmas and New Year’s celebrations were in full swing, around 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups.
The blood drives were under the required numbers to meet patient needs, according to Red Cross officials.
