Woman arrested on drug charges, during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton Ky. woman has been arrested, after deputies find Cocaine during a traffic stop.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop, on Jan. 4, around 10 p.m. on Benton Rd.
During the stop, deputies found cause to search the vehicle. That is when deputies, found that the driver Salene Gile, 56, was in possession of Cocaine, and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Gile was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
