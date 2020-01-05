Thrift stores busy in first week of 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thrift stores in Cape Girardeau are seeing more business during the first week of the new year.
Goodwill, Plato's Closet and other stores say they have been getting a lot of people coming through and dropping off clothing and other items.
“Just this week it’s really picked up,” Plato’s Closet Key Holder Amber Sayers said. “We’ve had at least a 45 minute wait as in normally there is a 15 minute wait.”
Sayers said it's great to see a high influx of people.
"The more stuff we get in, the more stuff we can purchase for our customers. Obviously we'll have a greater selection in the store that way."
She said as people get rid of their personal belongings, it in turn helps others that are looking to buy those items they need.
“I hope that it stays busy and we keep getting stuff in,” Sayers said. “I think for the rest of January and the beginning of the year, everybody is really cleaning out, so hopefully we’ll keep seeing a lot of clothes come in.”
