Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MOTHER KILLED-SON ARRESTED
Court documents: Kansas City man charged in mother's killing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Kansas City man in the shooting death last week of his 51-year-old mother. The Kansas City Star reports that 20-year-old Joshua Thompson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Lisa Powell. Powell's body was found on a pathway between two homes in the Northland neighborhood with several gunshot wounds. Investigators say shell casings and bullets found at the scene match those later found in Thompson's room in his mother's home. Thompson is being held in the Clay County Jail on $1 million bond. His next hearing is set for Tuesday.
FATAL CRASH-POLICE SERGEANT
Suburban Kansas City police sergeant 1 of 2 killed in crash
GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Gladstone say an Independence police sergeant and another motorist have been killed in a head-on crash. The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened Thursday night in Gladstone, killing 48-year-old Sgt. Jason Young, who was driving a car that crashed head-on with a pickup truck. The driver of the truck also died. Police have not released that driver's name. Young was a 20-year veteran of the Independence department. He was off duty when the crash happened.
AIR POLLUTION-ST. LOUIS
Study: Air pollution greatly affects St. Louis' poorer areas
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Washington University study shows that St. Louis residents in poor, segregated neighborhoods are at a greater risk of cancer from air contaminants. Christine Ekenga, an assistant professor at the school and the study's lead author, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the pollutants that conferred the greatest dangers were traffic-related. The findings support the university's other recent research that details how St. Louis is plagued by inequalities. The city’s stark racial divide makes it one of the most segregated in the U.S. and contributes to differing outcomes that include asthma rates, exposure to lead and inadequate access to healthy food.
GUN THEFT-SUSPECT KILLED
Motive for Kansas City-area crime spree still unknown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine what prompted a man to steal a gun at a suburban Kansas City store before driving to a car dealership and shooting a salesman. The man, who was identified Friday as 26-year-old Jeffery Millsap, died Thursday after he led authorities on a chase and was shot by a Clay County sheriff's deputy near Holt. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says a gun found near Millsap after he was shot was the same gun stolen earlier Thursday from a sporting goods store in Liberty. It is still unclear if Millsap fired at officers before he was shot.
PUBLIC DEFENDERS SUED
Missouri man sues federal public defenders office
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man whose conviction was overturned after he spent more than two years in prison is suing the federal public defender's office. Thirty-year-old Aaron Winters says in his lawsuit that his public defender told him to plead guilty even though he was innocent. Winters was sentenced to 30 months in prison after his arrest in 2012 for being a felon in possession of a firearm. However, Winters later learned that he was not banned from having a gun because he had been sentenced to less than a year on an earlier conviction for possessing marijuana without a tax stamp. Federal prosecutors then recommended Winters conviction be overturned.
AP-US-MISSOURI-HOMICIDES
Missouri's 2 biggest cities battle high homicide rates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's two biggest cities saw a jump in homicides in 2019, and if that wasn’t bad enough, an alarming number of killers are getting away with it. St. Louis and Kansas City both have among the highest homicide rates in the U.S. St. Louis had 194 killings last year, which was eight more than in 2018. Kansas City’s homicide total rose by 10, to 148. In both places, most of the killers haven't been caught. Kansas City police have solved 43% of the crimes. St. Louis police have solved just 31% of theirs.
BODY FOUND-MISSING WOMAN
Springfield man charged in death of 19-year-old woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with killing a 19-year-old woman whose body was found more than a week after she went missing. Thirty-two-year-old Lonnie Leroy Williams, of Springfield, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the death of Mackenna Milhon, who was reported missing Dec. 20. Her body was found Monday afternoon outside a home north of Springfield. A probable cause statement says Williams told investigators he stabbed Milhon after she slapped him because she was upset that he didn't have drugs for her. Williams' girlfriend, 23-year-old Olivia Vega, was charged with tampering with evidence afterward.
ASLEEP-STORE
Woman dozes, spends night after testing store mattress
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A woman is a little embarrassed, but well rested, after falling asleep testing a mattress at a Missouri store and spending the night there. Richmond Heights Police Officer Allison Brown told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that officers were called to the undisclosed store shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday after a worker found the woman wandering inside the business prior to its opening. The woman told police she had been trying out a display mattress the evening before and must have fallen asleep. Police posted on social media that it was “the best mattress endorsement we've ever heard.” Store operators declined to press charges.