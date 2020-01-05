Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin shrugged off an injured ankle and scored all 20 of his points in the second half to lead No. 11 Butler past Creighton 71-57. Sean McDermott added 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Butler has won five straight. Marcus Zegarowski finished with 15 points for Creighton. The Bluejays had won eight in a row. Butler took control with a 14-3 run midway through the first half and never trailed again. Baldwin helped close it out late. The Bulldogs held Creighton to its second-lowest scoring total of the season.