Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee's defense stymied Tom Brady and perhaps ended his championship-filled New England career with a 20-13 wild-card victory. As a dense fog that shrouded Gillette Stadium for the first half dissipated, it became clear that the Patriots, who made the last three Super Bowls and won two, no longer were the bullies on the block. Six-time champ Brady's contract is up and the 42-year-old quarterback could well be headed elsewhere, including retirement. The Titans are headed to Baltimore for a divisional playoff game.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocco Grimaldi and Craig Smith each had a goal and an assist to help the Nashville Predators beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 to end a three-game losing streak. Roman Josi had two assists to extend his point streak to a career-high nine games, tying Shea Weber for the longest in franchise history by a defenseman. Ryan Johansen and Yakov Trenin also scored, and Pekka Rinne made 23 saves. Alex Iafallo scored on the power play and Jack Campbell made 34 saves for the Kings, who have lost five of their past seven games.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are getting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson back for their AFC wild-card matchup with the New England Patriots. Jackson missed the past four games after hurting a foot in a win Dec. 1 at Indianapolis. But the Titans will be without wide receiver Adam Humphries for a fifth straight game with an injured ankle. Receiver and returner Kalif Raymond is also out with a concussion. The Patriots won't have cornerback Jason McCourty, who is sitting for the fifth time this season with a groin injury. He also missed the regular-season finale.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 23 points for Florida State as the 18th-ranked Seminoles beat No. 7 Louisville 78-65. The Seminoles were 6 1/2-point underdogs and endured a big game from Louisville's Jordan Nwora to pull the upset. The preseason All-American scored 32 points, matching a career high. But the Cardinals could not overcome a 55.2% shooting performance by the Seminoles. Florida State made a season-best 11 of 23 3-pointers. Walker finished one point short of his career high. Trent Forrest added 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Devin Vassell scored 14. Louisville lost its second straight.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools. Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left. Dru Smith had 11 points and Kobe Brown nine for Missouri, which had won four in a row. The Tigers shot 36% and were outrebounded 36-31.