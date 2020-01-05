Ricky Gervais kicks off 77th Golden Globes

(AP) – True to his reputation, host Ricky Gervais has kicked off the 77th Golden Globes with a mix of evisceration and exasperation, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association racist and declaring Netflix’s takeover of Hollywood.
Gervais, who has a series on Netflix, said he could summarize the three-hour award show with a simple phrase: “Well done, Netflix. You win.”
The streaming giant came into the Globes with a commanding 34 nods: 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories.
Jennifer Lopez could win her first Globe for her performance in “Hustlers" and there’s a three-way showdown in the original song category between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John.
The 77th Golden Globes began at 8 p.m. EST and is being broadcast live on NBC.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.