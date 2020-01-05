First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our weather will be mainly quiet and dry for the next few days as the jet steam flow becomes mainly ‘zonal’ (flat) with only a few minor ripples moving through. Today will start cold and frosty, but will warm quickly under full sunshine and with southwest winds developing. Actual highs will be in the low to mid 50s, but a strong southwest breeze will create a significant wind chill so it will feel cooler than the actual air temperature. Tonight a weak, dry cold front moves through and settles to the south…so the next couple of days may be a bit cooler on the thermometer but may actually seem milder due to less wind.
Our next period of concern will be late in the week as strong southwest flow is interacted on by a couple of passing storms. Models are very inconsistent on details and especially timing…but it looks like the period of Thursday thru Saturday will bring periods of precip. Most of this looks to be rain, but it may get cold enough for a mix to some wet snow on Saturday before ending. The main issue looks to be the possibility of excessive rainfall…as some models are showing a few inches of rain possible over this period.
