First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our next period of concern will be late in the week as strong southwest flow is interacted on by a couple of passing storms. Models are very inconsistent on details and especially timing…but it looks like the period of Thursday thru Saturday will bring periods of precip. Most of this looks to be rain, but it may get cold enough for a mix to some wet snow on Saturday before ending. The main issue looks to be the possibility of excessive rainfall…as some models are showing a few inches of rain possible over this period.